BPCL appoints Paul Antony as additional chief secretary

Sub: Appointment and Cessation of Directors We hereby inform you that pursuant to the communication received from Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt. of India, the Board of Directors has appointed Shri Paul Antony, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries & Power), Government of Kerala as Government Nominee Director on the Board of the Company in place of Shri P. H. Kurian, effective 19th April, 2017. Other details attached.Source : BSE