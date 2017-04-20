App
Apr 20, 2017 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BPCL appoints Paul Antony as additional chief secretary

BPCL has inform that the board of directors has appointed Paul Antony, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries & Power), Government of Kerala as Government Nominee Director on the Board of the Company.

Sub: Appointment and Cessation of Directors We hereby inform you that pursuant to the communication received from Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt. of India, the Board of Directors has appointed Shri Paul Antony, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries & Power), Government of Kerala as Government Nominee Director on the Board of the Company in place of Shri P. H. Kurian, effective 19th April, 2017. Other details attached.Source : BSE

