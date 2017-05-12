Bharat Petroleum Corporation's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and also to consider final dividend, if any, for the Financial year 2016-17.Further, the trading window for the Securities of the Company shall remain closed for insiders covered by the BPCL Insider Trading Code from May 14, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE