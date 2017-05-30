BPCL recommends final dividend

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a final dividend of Re. 1 per equity share (i.e. @ 10% on the paid up share capital) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting(AGM). The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM.Source : BSE