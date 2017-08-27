Aug 24, 2017 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Boston Teknowsys' board meeting on August 28, 2017
With reference to the subject cited, this is to Inform the exchange that the meeting of The Board of Directors of M/s. Amber Fabrics Limited will be held on Monday, 28.08.2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company to consider the following:
1. Un - Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2017
2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.20
Source : BSE
