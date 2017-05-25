App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 25, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bosch: Outcome of board meeting

Bosch: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are herewith enclosing the Annual Audited Financial Results (Stand-alone and Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year 2016-17 which have been approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., May 25, 2017, along with the Auditors' Report thereon which gives an unmodified opinion.Source : BSE

#Announcements

