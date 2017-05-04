Borosil Glass to consider dividend

Borosil Glass Works Ltd has informed BSE that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 13, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve:1. the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements, Audited Results of the Company for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2017.2. Recommendation of dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company for the said year.Further, under the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window shall remain closed from May 07, 2017 to May 15, 2017 (both days inclusive). The trading window shall open on May 16, 2017.Source : BSE