App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 04, 2017 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Borosil Glass to consider dividend

Borosil Glass Works Ltd has informed BSE that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 13, 2017, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements, Audited Results of the Company for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2017.

Borosil Glass to consider dividend
Borosil Glass Works Ltd has informed BSE that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 13, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve:

1. the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements, Audited Results of the Company for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2017.

2. Recommendation of dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company for the said year.

Further, under the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window shall remain closed from May 07, 2017 to May 15, 2017 (both days inclusive). The trading window shall open on May 16, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.