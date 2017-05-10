App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Borosil Glass' board meeting on May 13,2017

In continuation of our letter dated May 04, 2017 intimating about the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on Saturday, May 13, 2017 inter-alia for consideration of Financial Statements, the Board will also consider: (i)sub-division (split) of the face value of equity shares of the Company, subject to approval of members. (ii)scheme of Employees Stock Option plan, subject to approval of members. Further, please note that under the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window is already closed from May 08, 2017 to May 15, 2017 (both days inclusive). The trading window shall open on May 16, 2017.Source : BSE

