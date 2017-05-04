App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 04, 2017 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Borosil Glass' board meeting on May 13, 2017

This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 13, 2017.

Borosil Glass' board meeting on May 13, 2017
Dear Sir /Madam, Sub: Board Meeting for consideration of Financial Statements, Audited Results, Recommendation of Dividend and other business Scrip Code: 502219 Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 13, 2017 inter-alia, to consider and approve: (i) the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements, Audited Results of the Company for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2017. (ii) Recommendation of dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company for the said year. Further, we inform you that under the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window shall remain closed from May 07, 2017 to May 15, 2017 (both days inclusive). The trading window shall open on May 16, 2017.Source : BSE

