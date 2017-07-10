App
Jul 10, 2017 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bombay Wire Rop's - Board meeting on August 7, 2017

We would like to inform you that the meeting of Bombay Wire Rop's Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at Mumbai on Monday, August 7, 2017

Bombay Wire Rop's - Board meeting on August 7, 2017
In terms of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Obligations) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby intimated that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at Mumbai on Monday, August 7, 2017, inter-alia, to approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Source : BSE

