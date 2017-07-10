Bombay Wire Rop's - Board meeting on August 7, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Obligations) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby intimated that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at Mumbai on Monday, August 7, 2017, inter-alia, to approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Source : BSE