Jul 10, 2017 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bombay Wire Rop's - Board meeting on August 7, 2017
In terms of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Obligations) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby intimated that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at Mumbai on Monday, August 7, 2017, inter-alia, to approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Source : BSE