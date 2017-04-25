App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 25, 2017 09:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bombay Rayon: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on May 9, 2016.

Bombay Rayon: Outcome of board meeting
Issuance of equity shares upto 48,26,982 of face value of Rs. 10/- each on preferential basis in accordance with Chapter VII of SEBI (ICDR) Regulation, 2009, pursuant to conversion of Working Capital term loans (WCTL) and/or Funded Interest Term Loans (FITL) by the CDR package to the lenders who may not exercise their rights within the validity period of the resolution approved by shareholders of the Company at the Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on May 9, 2016. Issuance of equity shares upto 126,655,304 on preferential basis, in accordance with Chapter VII of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2009 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, representing 39.89% of the expanded share capital and such number of Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) of face value Rs. 1000/- each not exceeding Rs. 410 crores to the Lenders under Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets ('S4A scheme). Convening of Extra-ordinary General Meeting on May 20, 2017 for approving the interalia above mentioned matters.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

