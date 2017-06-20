Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing's board meeting held on June 28, 2017.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on June 28, 2017 inter alia to Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 and recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Further, the Trading Window as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading was closed from June 07, 2017 and will open 48 hours after the said Audited Financial Results are declared to the stock Exchanges.Source : BSE