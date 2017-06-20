Bombay Dyeing's board meeting on June 28, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015'), this is to notify that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 28th June, 2017 inter alia to Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017 and Recommend dividend if any, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Further, the Trading Window as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading was closed from Wednesday, 7th June, 2017 and will open 48 hours after the said Audited Financial Results are declared to the stock Exchanges.Source : BSE