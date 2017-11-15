Bombay Cycle: Outcome of board meeting

Board of Directors approved the following items -1.The Un-audited (Reviewed) Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2017. A copy of the same along with Limited Review Report of the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2017, issued by N. G. Thakrar & Co., Chartered Accountants (Statutory Auditors of the Company) is enclosed for your information and record.2.Appointment of Mr. Prashant B. Gaikwad, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company, a Key Managerial Personnel w.e.f 13th November, 2017 in place of Ms. Vinita A. Kapoor, who has resigned from the services of the Company and has ceased to be Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 13th September, 2017. Mr. Prashant B. Gaikwad is an Associate member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India holding membership number A46480.This is to further inform that the Board Meeting commenced at 10:30 a.m and concluded at 11.20 pm.Source : BSE