you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 13, 2017 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bombay Cycle: Outcome of board meeting

The Un-audited (Reviewed) Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2017.

 
 
Board of Directors approved the following items -

1.The Un-audited (Reviewed) Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2017. A copy of the same along with Limited Review Report of the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2017, issued by N. G. Thakrar & Co., Chartered Accountants (Statutory Auditors of the Company) is enclosed for your information and record.

2.Appointment of Mr. Prashant B. Gaikwad, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company, a Key Managerial Personnel w.e.f 13th November, 2017 in place of Ms. Vinita A. Kapoor, who has resigned from the services of the Company and has ceased to be Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 13th September, 2017. Mr. Prashant B. Gaikwad is an Associate member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India holding membership number A46480.

This is to further inform that the Board Meeting commenced at 10:30 a.m and concluded at 11.20 pm.Source : BSE
EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

