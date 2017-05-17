App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 17, 2017 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bombay Cycle to consider dividend
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 25, 2017 to consider, interalia, the following items of the Agenda:

1. To recommend the Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company, if any;

2. To consider, approve and take on record, amongst other business, the Audited Financial Results and Segment-wise Financial Report of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017.

Further, in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the trading window of the Company will remain closed from May 18, 2017 to May 27, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

