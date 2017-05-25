Bombay Cycle approves dividend

App
May 25, 2017 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is to inform you in terms of Regulation 43 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that the Dividend recommended at 40 percent i.e. Rs 4 per Equity share of ` 10/- each, at the Board Meeting held today i.e. May 25, 2017 subject to approval of members at 98th Annual General Meeting.

Sub:Declaration of date of Payment of Dividend for the Financial Year 2016-2017 Ref.: Regulation43 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. This is to inform you in terms of Regulation 43 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that the Dividend recommended @ 40% i.e. ` 4.00/- per Equity share of ` 10/- each, at the Board Meeting held today i.e. May 25, 2017 subject to approval of members at 98th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the August 08, 2017 shall be paid on or before August 28, 2017. This is for your information and record. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, ForBombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. Vinita A. Kapoor Company Secretary & Compliance OfficerSource : BSE

