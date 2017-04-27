App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 27, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bodhtree Consulting's board meeting on May 11, 2017

Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 11 May, 2017, to approve and take on record the audited financial results and statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March, 2017.

Bodhtree Consulting's board meeting on May 11, 2017
Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 11 May, 2017, inter-alia, to: a)approve and take on record the audited financial results and statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March, 2017. b)approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results and statements of the Company and its subsidiary for the financial year ended 31 March, 2017. c)recommend a dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March, 2017 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE

