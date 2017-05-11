Bodal Chemicals: Outcome of board meeting

Bodal Chemicals Ltd wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors was held on 11th May, 2017 as per notice of the meeting. The following major business was transacted thereat. 1.The Board of Directors has appointed Mrs. Neha Huddar, as an Additional Director of the Company and she is appointed as Woman Director and accustomed to act as an Independent Director of the Company as per recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Profile of the appointee is attached herewith. Further note that the Board of Directors of the Company consist 7 Directors out of which 4 Directors are Independent including woman Director, after the appointment. 2.The Board of Directors has Nominated its Nomination and Remuneration Committee to draft scheme for Employee Stock Options Scheme (ESOP) and recommend ESOP for the employees of the Company.Source : BSE