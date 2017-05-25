May 25, 2017 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bodal Chemicals recommends final dividend
Bodal Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, has recommended a Final dividend at 50 paisa per equity share (i.e. 25 percent) on the face value of Rs.2/- per share, for the financial year 2016-17.
