Sep 15, 2017
Bobshell Electr's 23rd AGM held on September 28, 2017
23RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY IS CONVENED ON THURSDAY THE 28TH SEPTEMBER 2017 AT 11.00 AM AT CORPORATE OFFICE OF THE COMPANY AT 802, 8TH FLOOR, SWAGAT BUILDING, NEAR LAL BUNGLOW, C.G.ROAD, NAVRANGPURA, AHMEDABAD: 380009 NOTICE FOR AGM ATTACHED.
EVOTING TO START FROM MONDAY 25/09/2017 AT 9.00 AM TO WEDNESDAY 27TH SEPTEMBER 2017 5.00 PM ON www.evotingindia.comSource : BSE
