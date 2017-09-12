App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 11, 2017 10:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BNR Udyog: Outcome of AGM

We kindly want to inform you that the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the company held on Monday, September 11, 2017 pursuant to regulation 44 of SEBI 2015.

With reference to the captioned subject, please find enclosed details of voting results at the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the company held on Monday, the 11th day of September, 2017 pursuant to regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015.Source : BSE
