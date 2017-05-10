App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BNR Udyog's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. BNR Udyog Limited will be held on Monday, 29th day of May, 2017 at 3.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at 6-3-650, 218, 2nd Floor, Maheshwari Chambers, Somajiguda ,Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana , India

BNR Udyog's board meeting on May 29, 2017
meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. BNR Udyog Limited will be held on Monday, 29th day of May, 2017 at 3.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at 6-3-650, 218, 2nd Floor, Maheshwari Chambers, Somajiguda ,Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana , India to consider the following: 1.Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017. 2.Audit Report for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017. 3.Recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended 31.03.2017. 4.Any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.