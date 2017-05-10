BNR Udyog's board meeting on May 29, 2017

meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. BNR Udyog Limited will be held on Monday, 29th day of May, 2017 at 3.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at 6-3-650, 218, 2nd Floor, Maheshwari Chambers, Somajiguda ,Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana , India to consider the following: 1.Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017. 2.Audit Report for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017. 3.Recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended 31.03.2017. 4.Any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE