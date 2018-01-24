BNR Udyog's board meeting on February 09, 2018

The meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. BNR Udyog Limited will be held on Friday, 09th day of February, 2018 at 3.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at 6-3-650, 218, 2nd Floor, Maheshwari Chambers, Somajiguda ,Hyderabad - 500082, Telangana , India to consider the following:1.Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2017.2.Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31.12.2017.3.Any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE