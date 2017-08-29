Aug 29, 2017 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BNR Udyog's board meeting on September 14, 2017
With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. BNR Udyog Limited will be held on Thursday, 14th day of September, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at 6-3-650, 218, 2nd Floor, Maheshwari Chambers, Somajiguda, Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana , India to consider the following:
1. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2017.
2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2017
Source : BSE