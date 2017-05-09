BNK Capital's board meeting on May 18, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the registered office of the Company on Thursday, 18th May, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. to consider among other things the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the year ended on 31st March, 2017. Further as per the Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider's Trading Regulations, 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed from 10th May, 2017 to 22nd May, 2017.Source : BSE