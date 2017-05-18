App
May 18, 2017 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BNK Capital: Outcome of board meeting

In a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today, it has recommended payment of Dividend of Re. 1.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the F.Y. 2016-17.

BNK Capital: Outcome of board meeting
In a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today, it has been decided, interalia as under:- 1.The Board of Directors recommended payment of Dividend of Re. 1.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the F.Y. 2016-17. 2.The Board of Directors approved the Audited Accounts for the quarter & year ended on 31st March, 2017 which is attached herewith along with the Auditors Report thereon.

