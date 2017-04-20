BNK Capital: Outcome of board meeting

1.The Board of Directors have reconstituted the Audit Committee & Stakeholder's Relationship Committee of the Board. 2. Shri Radharaman Bhattacharya, Statutory Auditor of the Company has expired on 25th March, 2017. The Board has appointed M/s. Santosh Choudhary & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor of the Company in his place.Source : BSE