Aug 28, 2017 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BNK Capital: Outcome of AGM
Please find enclosed herewith the Proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on 26th August, 2017 as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.
Source : BSE
