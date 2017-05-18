May 18, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BNK Capital Markets recommends dividend
BNK Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, has recommended payment of Dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the F.Y. 2016-17.
