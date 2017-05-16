May 15, 2017 09:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BN Rathi Sec's board recommends dividend
BN Rathi Securities has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 15, 2017 has recommended a Dividend @ Re. 1.00 per share subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
