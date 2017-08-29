Aug 28, 2017 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BMB Music: Outcome of board meeting
Revise Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26th August, 2017
the revise filling is due to time of conclusion of board meeting was mentioned wrong as 6:45 P.M. instead of 5:45 P.M.
Revise Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26th August, 2017
the revise filling is due to time of conclusion of board meeting was mentioned wrong as 6:45 P.M. instead of 5:45 P.M.Source : BSE
the revise filling is due to time of conclusion of board meeting was mentioned wrong as 6:45 P.M. instead of 5:45 P.M.Source : BSE