BMB Music and Magnetics' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the 3rd Board Meeting for the Financial Year 2017-18 of the Board of Directors of BMB MUSIC AND MAGNETICS LIMITED will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 at 02.30 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at Flat No. 102, E-22, Ram Path, Shyam Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan-302019.Source : BSE