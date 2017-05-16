May 16, 2017 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bluechip Stockspin's board meeting on May 30, 2017
The Board meeting of Bluechip Stockspin Limited is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.
