Blue Dart's board meeting held on May 05, 2017.

May 05, 2017 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Blue Dart Express Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 05, 2017, inter alia, has approved the following:
- Recommendation of Dividend of Rs. 15/- (Rupees Fifteen Only) per share on the Equity Capital for the year ended March 31, 2017, subject to necessary approval by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE
