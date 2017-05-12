App
May 12, 2017

Blue Coast Hotels' board meeting on May 19, 2017

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 19th day of May, 2017.

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 19th day of May, 2017 inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended31st March, 2017 in compliance of Reg. 33 of the said regulations. Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, the closure of 'Trading Window' for the above purpose shall commence from 17th May, 2017 and will end on 22nd May, 2017 both days inclusive.Source : BSE

