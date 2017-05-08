May 08, 2017 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Blue Cloud's board meeting will be held on May 22, 2017
Information is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. BLUE CLOUD SOFTECH SOLUTIONS LIMITED will be held on Monday, 22nd May 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider the proposal for capital restructuring. This is for your information and records.Source : BSE