Blue Cloud Softech Solutions' board meeting adjourned

Pursuant to the Reg 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015, information is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled today, to discuss, consider, approve and authenticate the financial results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2017, is adjourned due to the reason IND-AS is applicable to the Company from 1st April, 2017. In order to facilitate the smooth transition during the first year of applicability of the IND-AS on the listed entities, SEBI via its circular no CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 05th July, 2016 has provided relaxation of one month in the timeline for submitting the financial results for the first two quarters, so accordingly we would like to avail the extension for the second quarter as well.The fresh date of the Board Meeting will be informed to you soon.This is for your information and records.Source : BSE