Blue Cloud's board meeting will be held on May22, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 (1) a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015, information is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 22nd May 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia to discuss, consider, approve and authenticate the quarterly & year to date financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2017. This is for your information and records.Source : BSE