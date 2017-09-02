App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 02, 2017 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Blue Cloud: Outcome of Board Meeting

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions in its meeting has informed to take note of directors liable to retire by rotation and approved draft Director's Report.

Blue Cloud: Outcome of Board Meeting
Sub: Out Come of Board Meeting – BLUE CLOUD SOFTECH SOLUTIONS LIMITED

considered, and approved the following items of business:

1. To take note of directors liable to retire by rotation
2. Approved draft Director's Report
3. Approved the Notice & date of forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the company, as 28th September 2017
4. Took note of Secretarial Audit Report issued by Mrs. P Sarada, Company Secretary in Practice.
5. Approved the appointment of Mrs. P Sarada, Company Secretary in Practice as Scrutinizer for conducting E-Voting for the forth coming AGM
6. Fixed the Book Closure From 22nd September 2017 to 28th September 2017(both days inclusive) in connection with AGM
7. Considered and recommended the appointment of M/s. Chandra Babu Naidu & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors, in place of P. Murali& co., Chartered Accountants

This is for your information and records.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

