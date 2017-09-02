Blue Cloud: Outcome of Board Meeting

Sub: Out Come of Board Meeting – BLUE CLOUD SOFTECH SOLUTIONS LIMITEDconsidered, and approved the following items of business:1. To take note of directors liable to retire by rotation2. Approved draft Director's Report3. Approved the Notice & date of forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the company, as 28th September 20174. Took note of Secretarial Audit Report issued by Mrs. P Sarada, Company Secretary in Practice.5. Approved the appointment of Mrs. P Sarada, Company Secretary in Practice as Scrutinizer for conducting E-Voting for the forth coming AGM6. Fixed the Book Closure From 22nd September 2017 to 28th September 2017(both days inclusive) in connection with AGM7. Considered and recommended the appointment of M/s. Chandra Babu Naidu & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors, in place of P. Murali& co., Chartered AccountantsThis is for your information and records.Source : BSE