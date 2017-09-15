Sep 15, 2017 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Blue Circle Ser: Outcome of AGM
Pursuance to Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, this is to place on record that the members at the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 15th September 2017, members of the Company, have duly approved all the businesses as specified in the Notice conveying the AGM.Source : BSE