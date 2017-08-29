Blue Chip Tex Fuel Industries: Outcome of AGM

Proceedings of the 32nd Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 29th July, 2017. The Chairman Mr. Ashok Khemani chaired the meeting and announced that since the requisite quorum for the meeting was present, the formal proceedings of the meeting could commence. He then extended a warm welcome to the members present.The Chairman informed that 85 members were present in person and Company has received 7 proxy form.The Chairman then raed the agenda item one by one and asked the shareholders for any queries and then he replied to all the questions asked by the Shareholder.Source : BSE