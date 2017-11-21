Blue Chip Tex Fuel Industries' director Nand Khemani resigns

With reference to the subject matter and pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that Mr. Nand Khemani (DIN: 00053671) Director of M/s. Blue Chip Tex Industries Limited (the Company) will resign from the post of Director with effect from 5th December, 2017.Source : BSE