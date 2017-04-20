App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 19, 2017 10:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BLS Infotech's board meeting May 29, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of director meeting will be held on May 29, 2017

Please take notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 29/05/2017 to consider and take on records the Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017 and also to consider recommendation of dividend, if any. And the Un-Audited Quarterly Result for the period ended 31st March, 2017. The above intimation is given pursuant to the provisions under Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

