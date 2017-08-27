Aug 24, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BLS Infotech's AGM on September 25, 2017
Please take notice that in terms of regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation, 2015, the Registar of members and share transfar Book of the Company will remain closed from 21st September, 2017 to 25th September, 2017 in connection with the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 25th September, 2017.
