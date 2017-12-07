Bloom Industries' board meeting on December 14, 2017

NOTICE is hereby given that a meeting of the Committee of Independent Directors of Bloom Industries Limited ('Company') will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 11:00AM at the registered office of the Company situated at 5, Devpark, Opp. Chandan Cinema, JVPD Scheme, Juhu, Vile-Parle (W), Mumbai - 400049, to approve the following:Recommendations of the committee of independent directors ('IDC') on the open offer by Mr. Rajendra Prasad Gupta, Mr. Vikash Gupta and Mr. Akash Gupta ('Acquirers') to the public shareholders of the Company under regulation 26(7) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, as amended.Kindly disseminate the said information.Source : BSE