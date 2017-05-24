App
May 24, 2017 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bloom Dekor's board meeting on May 30, 2017

We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 4.30 P.M.

//Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 4.30 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 2/F, Sumel, Sarkhej – Gandhinagar Highway Road, Opp. GNFC Info Tower, Thaltej, Ahmedabad – 380 059, inter alia, to consider, approve & take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation. //In this connection, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the Specified Persons from May 23, 2017 to June 1, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

