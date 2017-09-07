App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 07, 2017 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bloom Dekor's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 05.00 P.M.

Bloom Dekor's board meeting held on September 14, 2017
This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 05.00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 2/F, Sumel, Sarkhej - Gandhinagar Highway Road, Opp. GNFC Info Tower, Thaltej, Ahmedabad - 380 059, inter alia, to consider, approve & take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.