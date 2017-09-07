Bloom Dekor's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 05.00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 2/F, Sumel, Sarkhej - Gandhinagar Highway Road, Opp. GNFC Info Tower, Thaltej, Ahmedabad - 380 059, inter alia, to consider, approve & take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards.Source : BSE