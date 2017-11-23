App
Nov 22, 2017 11:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bliss GVS Pharma's board meeting on November 30, 2017

We wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 4.00 p.m.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 4.00 p.m. to consider inter alia, the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2017.

Further, Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 read with the provision of the code of fair disclosure of the Company, the trading window of the Company will be closed from Thursday, November 23, 2017 to Saturday, December 02, 2017 (both days inclusive).

Kindly acknowledge and take on record the same.
Source : BSE
