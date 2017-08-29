App
Announcements
Aug 29, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bliss GVS' board meeting on September 6, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 3.30 p.m. to consider inter alia, the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of th

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 3.30 p.m. to consider inter alia, the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2017.

Further, Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 read with the provision of the code of fair disclosure of the Company, the trading window of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, August 29, 2017 to Friday, September 8, 2017 (both days inclusive).

Kindly acknowledge and take on record the same.
Source : BSE

