App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 08, 2017 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bliss GVS' board meeting on May 16, 2017

We wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 5.00 p.m.

Bliss GVS' board meeting on May 16, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 5.00 p.m. to consider inter alia, the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and dividend if any. Further, Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 read with the provision of the code of fair disclosure of the Company, the trading window of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, May 09, 2017 to Thursday, May 18, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.