HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 06, 2017 08:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Black Rose Ind: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today has amongst other matters considered and approved the standalone unaudited results of the company, prepared in accordance with Ind AS, for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

A copy of the results and limited review report thereon issued by the statutory auditors of the company are enclosed herewith.

The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4:05 p.m. and concluded at 6:50 p.m.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

